Beautiful lady goes mad after coming out of a suspected sakawa guy’s car – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A shocking incident happened on the streets of Lagos as a young Nigerian lady, adorned like a Gen Z fashion enthusiast, lost her composure, after getting down from a sakawa guy’s car.


The distressing incident happened when the lady was dropped off at the bus station to get a car home.

The pretty lady, whose appearance initially suggested a carefree demeanour, began exhibiting bizarre behaviour while walking the streets of Lagos.

In the trending video, she can be seen visibly agitated, screaming for help, and engaging in actions that suggest extreme distress.

Onlookers, understandably hesitant to intervene directly, observed the unfolding scene, with many capturing the disturbing incident on their smartphones.

Source:GHpage

