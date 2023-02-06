- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady identified as Ahiwe Precious, a.k.a. Perry, has passed away just ten days to her wedding in Imo state.

It was gathered that Perry, a popular hair vendor, died on Friday, February 3, over an undisclosed ailment.



The deceased, who got engaged last year, was set to tie the knot with her beau on her birthday, February 14, 2023.

Friends, family and customers have since taken to social media to mourn her tragic demise.

A close friend of the deceased, Sandra Arikpo wrote, “Queen Perry Charles the plan was your birthday and then wedding not this ?? This one touch me ??. You said you were getting better. I was already looking forward to celebrating with you my friend .Am speechless. Am.pained. Is the truly a God. Ahh . Rest well my friend ???”.

One [email protected] Vo Rite wrote on Facebook, “Queen Perry Charles It’s so disheartening that you’re no more ?????

We chatted last on Wednesday and you said you’re getting better, and yesterday you gave up the ghost?? It’s so sad you left so soon

R.I.P CEO PERRY HAIR LUXURY. ADA MBAISE”.

Dido Presh wrote, “I can’t believe that Ahiwe precious Uloam (Queen Perry Charles)is gone ???????????????few days to her birthday ??she left us ???I’m really heartbroken ? ????she left everything behind ??????????someone’s wife is gone forever.Rip my love ???????”.





