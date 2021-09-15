Beautiful Lady runs mad shortly after she got to the airport ready to travel (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Indeed we’re living in a scary, crazy and evil world. Strange things do happen that beats my imagination.

Ghpage has chanced on a viral video of a beautiful young lady who went mad shortly after she got to the airport ready to travel to a foreign land.

The unnamed lady is seen in the footage walking and talking to herself while carrying her luggage which she was travelling with.

The voice heard in the background of the video sounded very disturbed over the lady’s predicament.

It continued to caution viewers not to relay some sensitive information about them to anyone especially one that involves travelling to a different country.

“Make you get sense, next time when travelling make you not tell any of your family member” The voice said in the video.

Listen and watch the video to get the narration from the person who took the video;