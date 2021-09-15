type here...
GhPageLifestyleBeautiful Lady runs mad shortly after she got to the airport ready...
Lifestyle

Beautiful Lady runs mad shortly after she got to the airport ready to travel (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Indeed we’re living in a scary, crazy and evil world. Strange things do happen that beats my imagination.

Ghpage has chanced on a viral video of a beautiful young lady who went mad shortly after she got to the airport ready to travel to a foreign land.

The unnamed lady is seen in the footage walking and talking to herself while carrying her luggage which she was travelling with.

The voice heard in the background of the video sounded very disturbed over the lady’s predicament.

It continued to caution viewers not to relay some sensitive information about them to anyone especially one that involves travelling to a different country.

“Make you get sense, next time when travelling make you not tell any of your family member” The voice said in the video.

Listen and watch the video to get the narration from the person who took the video;

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News