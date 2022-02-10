Beautiful lady shares a cute video having fun with her mentally challenged mum

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has warmed hearts on the internet after sharing a cute video of herself and the mentally challenged mother.

Most people would have out rightly disassociated themselves from the mentally challenged woman if she was to be their mother but this is not the case of the kind and considerate lady.

Irrespective of the stigma attached to people living with mental challenges, this lady has proudly flaunted her mother in the best possible way that she can.

Social media users who are wowed have applauded also sent words of encouragement to the affectionate lady.

Kindly watch the video below to know more…