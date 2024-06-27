Beautiful lady tattoos Davido and Chioma’s faces on her body after her wedding – Photos

A young Nigerian lady has ignited a wave of reactions on social media after permanently tattooing the faces of Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on her arms.

The lady’s decision to tattoo the faces of Davido and Chioma on her arms followed the couple’s highly publicized wedding last Tuesday.

Davido and Chioma Adeleke’s wedding was a grand affair that captivated the entire world.

It was held in a luxurious venue, and the event brought together an eclectic mix of celebrities, influencers, and politicians from different political parties.

The wedding, which featured lavish decorations, top-tier entertainment, and a star-studded guest list has since been trending on social media.

However, not all reactions to the wedding festivities have been positive and the decision of a fan to commemorate the event with a permanent tattoo of Davido and Chioma’s faces has sparked outrage online.

Critics have argued that such extreme measures of fandom are unnecessary and even disrespectful, questioning the appropriateness of idolizing celebrities to such an extent.

The woman’s tattoos have been widely shared across social media platforms, eliciting a mix of astonishment and condemnation.



Many users have expressed their disbelief, with some calling the act an example of misplaced priorities and excessive adulation.