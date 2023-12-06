type here...
Beautiful nursing training student dies in a gory accident with her "sakawa" boyfriend (Video)

Beautiful nursing training student named dies in a gory accident with her sakawa boyfriend (Video)
In a devastating turn of events, a young nursing training student named Hamdiya has lost her life in a tragic accident alongside her labelled Sakawa boyfriend known as Rich Hommie.


The fatal incident occurred in Atonsu, a suburb of Kumasi, casting a sombre cloud over the community.

Reports indicate that the unfortunate accident happened as Hamdiya, a beautiful nursing training student in level 200 decided to visit her boyfriend last Friday.


The harmless visit took a tragic turn when the couple perished in a gory accident in Atonsu.

Beautiful nursing training student named dies in a gory accident with her sakawa boyfriend (Video)


Sources suggest that Rich Hommie, the boyfriend, was overspeeding at the time of the incident, leading to a collision that resulted in the vehicle plunging into a large gutter.

A short video from the accident scene that has landed on social media and gone rife in the process shows the lifeless bodies of both Hamdiya and Rich Hommien been pulled out of the super damaged car.

Friends and people who know Hamdiya off social media have taken to their timelines on the various social media pages to mourn her demise.

In the same light, friends and people who know Rich Hommie off social media have also taken to their timelines to mourn his untimely demise.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

