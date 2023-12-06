Beautiful nursing training student dies in a gory accident with her “sakawa” boyfriend (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a devastating turn of events, a young nursing training student named Hamdiya has lost her life in a tragic accident alongside her labelled Sakawa boyfriend known as Rich Hommie.



The fatal incident occurred in Atonsu, a suburb of Kumasi, casting a sombre cloud over the community.

Reports indicate that the unfortunate accident happened as Hamdiya, a beautiful nursing training student in level 200 decided to visit her boyfriend last Friday.



The harmless visit took a tragic turn when the couple perished in a gory accident in Atonsu.

READ ALSO: Man set to publish the names and photos of all the women he has gotten intimate with since 1970



Sources suggest that Rich Hommie, the boyfriend, was overspeeding at the time of the incident, leading to a collision that resulted in the vehicle plunging into a large gutter.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

A short video from the accident scene that has landed on social media and gone rife in the process shows the lifeless bodies of both Hamdiya and Rich Hommien been pulled out of the super damaged car.

Friends and people who know Hamdiya off social media have taken to their timelines on the various social media pages to mourn her demise.

In the same light, friends and people who know Rich Hommie off social media have also taken to their timelines to mourn his untimely demise.

READ ALSO: No man with class, dignity and taste would ever get intimate with Mary – Oboy Siki states (Video)

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: You’re cheap for hiring a lady like Mary to cook for you – Oboy Siki chides Kuami Eugene (Video)