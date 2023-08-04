type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBeautiful photos of the Bekwai MCE's daughter who has been shot to...
News

Beautiful photos of the Bekwai MCE’s daughter who has been shot to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Beautiful photos of the Bekwai MCE's daughter who has been shot to death
- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GhPage.com confirms that the daughter of the Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Kwaku Kyei Baffour has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The deceased believed to be in her 30s, was reportedly shot dead by some unknown gunmen over what is yet to be known.

This sad incident happened at Bebu near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region when the victim identified as Akua Serwaa was attacked by the assailants on Thursday, August 3 203 at about 8 pm in the evening.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth naturally

Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this portal but were quick to add that investigations were ongoing to establish the intent of the attack and persecute the assailants when caught according to the laws of the land.

Check Out The Full Video Below…

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Subscribe to watch new videos

Below are some beautiful pictures of the deceased…

READ ALSO: Prophet Azuka storms the river to curse and bury the destiny of guy who insulted him on TikTok

READ ALSO: “Thief, foolish man” – Man storms Prophet Azuka’s TikTok live segment to insult him basabasa (Video)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, August 4, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways