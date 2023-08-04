Beautiful photos of the Bekwai MCE’s daughter who has been shot to death

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GhPage.com confirms that the daughter of the Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Kwaku Kyei Baffour has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The deceased believed to be in her 30s, was reportedly shot dead by some unknown gunmen over what is yet to be known.

This sad incident happened at Bebu near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region when the victim identified as Akua Serwaa was attacked by the assailants on Thursday, August 3 203 at about 8 pm in the evening.

Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this portal but were quick to add that investigations were ongoing to establish the intent of the attack and persecute the assailants when caught according to the laws of the land.

Check Out The Full Video Below…

Below are some beautiful pictures of the deceased…

