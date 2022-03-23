type here...
Beautiful photos from Kojo & Racheal Jones' traditional wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Kojo Jones wedding photos
The state of the art traditional marriage ceremony between Kojo Jones and now Mrs Racheal Jones was held in the heart of Ashanti Region – Kumasi to be precise.

Citing from some videos that were recorded during the ceremony, revered politicians including Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, National Health Insurance boss Mr Sylvester Mensah and a host of dignitaries were all present to support the young couples.

In what appeared to be a full Kente affair, the radiant wife of Kojo Jones, Racheal Jones sparkled in a neat straight dress Kente while the real estate mogul went into a full king mode.

Below are some of the beautiful moments that were captured during the heat of events.

Evidently, Kojo and his radiant wife Racheal will be trending on the internet for the next few days ahead which is very good for his business and popularity.

