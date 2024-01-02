Beautiful photos of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak and her soldier husband supporting her cook-a-thon warms hearts

- Advertisement -

In a culinary spectacle poised to make history, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on an ambitious cook-a-thon attempt for the longest cooking spanning five days at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale



The event kicked off on January 1st at exactly midnight, and Chef Faila is determined to engage in continuous cooking for an extended period and demonstrate her culinary skills and resilience throughout the entirety of the cook-a-thon.



She takes on this extraordinary challenge to break the current record at 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more.

This ambitious endeavour aims not only to showcase Chef Faila’s culinary skills but also to establish a new benchmark in the world of gastronomy.

She has urged Ghanaians to throw weight behind her to put the nation on the highest map.

Meanwhile, in a recent wrap, Afua Asantewaa also ended her attempt at the longest sing-a-thon marathon at a record of 126 and 52 minutes awaiting Guinness World Record confirmation.

While Ghanaians are solidly rallying behind Faila to beat Alan Fisher, beautiful photos of herself and her soldier husband have surfaced online.

Who is Faila Abdul Razak’s Husband?

According to data received by us, the name of Chef Faila’s husband and male figure and pillar behind her success is Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

The two love birds got married on 1st November, 2020 at an event that was tagged an eyesore by attendees.

Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei is an enlisted military personnel who takes joy and pride in his work and love for his motherland, Ghana.

Does Chef Faila and Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei has a child?

According to sources, Faila Abdul Razak has a child but details about that is not privy to us and as such can’t confirm if she had the baby with Reginald, her husband.

Chef Faila Guinness World Record Cook-A-Thon

On the eve of the New Year in 2024, Failatu Abdul-Razak turned on the cooker to break the world record.

Faila commenced her journey on Midnight Monday, 1st January 2025 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and is set to take it through to 5th January or more.

The current official record is held by Alan Fisher however a Ugandan chef by name, Mama D has unofficially surpassed that so the Tamale based chef must also break that.