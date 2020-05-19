Kumawood actor Stephen Mawunyo aka Oteele and his lovely wedded wife Nana Gifty have shared beautiful photos and video of their adorable daughter to mark their 1 year wedding anniversary on social media.

The comic actor, in the video shared, is seen bonding with his daughter while jocularly asking her to cry for his fans to see – a request that was hilariously rejected by the little girl who probably did not understand.

The latter part of the video had Adepa- Oteele’s daughter lying down on her back with her father playing with her and also sang for her.

Oteele also shared some photos of his beautiful wife and daughter one of which had Oteele holding the little girl as he posed with his wife at a movie premier they attended and one had the little girl sitting on his lap.

Such a lovely family.