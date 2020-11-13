type here...
Beautiful pictures of the late Jerry John Rawlings and his baby mama Nathalie Yamb

Jerry John Rawlings Nathalie Yamb
Jerry John Rawlings Nathalie Yamb
Rumours propagating after the passing of the Retired Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings has it that he had a baby mama with whom he bore a son.

The lady identified as Nathalie Yamb is said to have been born to a Swiss mother and Cameroonian father.

It appears that the former President and Nathalie’s relationship lasted for over 21 years before his sudden demise.

Just as the saying goes, the internet never forgets and cybernauts have uncovered some beautiful photos taken from moments Nathalie and Rawlings shared together to prove just how close they were.

Their amorous relationship could also be deduced from a post made by the First Magazine on Facebook (2016) which were the direct words of Nathalie after Rawlings rescued a man from police brutality.

She was quoted saying, “My fiancé JJ Rawlings wishes to receive this young man in Accra to express his support and compassion for the brutality he suffered from Ouattara police Friday 28. Thank you to anyone who does it knows to give me his details inbox.”

Rawlings Nathalie
Rawlings Nathalie

Rawlings baby mama
Rawlings baby mama
Rawlings Nathalie
Rawlings Nathalie
Rawlings Nathalie Yamb
Rawlings Nathalie Yamb
J.J Rawlings Nathalie
J.J Rawlings Nathalie

Meanwhile, 7-day mourning has been instituted by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, in honour of the founder of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Again, all national flags are to fly at half-mast for a week as a tribute in memory of the first democratically elected Ghanaian President.

Source:GHPAGE

