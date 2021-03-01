PHOTOS: Ras Nene’s girlfriend AJ Pretty drops some mouth licking pictures

type here...
By Nazir Hamzah
RAS-NENE-AJ-PRETTY
Ghanaian comic Actor Ras Nene is currently one of the most sought after actors because of his interesting short films which has been cracking the ribs of Ghanaians in recent years.

Ras Nene who is also known as Dr Likee in his skits has this beautiful actress AJ pretty who most often you will see her in the short films playing the role as the girlfriend or the woman Dr Likee is sought to toast.

AJ is gradually carving a niche for herself as great actress since aligning with Ras Nene in the interesting short films.

Well enough of the reading, let us show you some nice pictures from the Instagram page of AJ where she has been releasing those beautiful pictures of herself.

What we see on the screen seems to be not deceptive but a true beauty.

CHECK OUT SOME OF HER PICTURES:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

