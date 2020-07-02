Beautiful scenes from King Promise’s manager’s wedding

- Advertisement -

Gervin Ohene Addo, manager of singer and songwriter King Promise, in a moment of nuptial bliss tied the knot with long time girlfriend.

In a simple but glamorous private ceremony, the newlyweds got married with stars King Promise and Darko Vibes thrilling guests present with stellar performances.

Mr. and Mrs. Addo

CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as KillBeatz, was also present with his wife and daughter as all COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to.

Ohene’s wedding shots

Beautiful shots were seen from the alluring ceremony courtesy Black Shutter Photography.

Ohene’s wedding shots

King Promise took to his Instagram to congratulate his manager in a post that read, ”Congrats my brother & manager on your marriage. May this be a journey of happiness & peace. This guy here is real one & I won’t be here if not for his dedication & hard work! Love you fam @ohenefaruku & congrats once again Mr & Mrs. Addo! ? #LLE ? : @theblackshutter.

Other close industry players also congratulated the new couple.