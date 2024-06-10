Beautiful wife stabs her husband to death over sakawa money

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old young lady, named Oluchi Nzemechi for stabbing her husband, Kelechi Nzemechi, 31yrs, to death.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, says when interrogated, the suspect confessed to the crime.

Admitting that her husband lured her into internet fraud aka ‘yahoo yahoo’.

Okoye said Oluchi confessed that on June 2, she had a heated argument with the deceased for failing to give her a cut of an alleged 250 Million Rupiah they fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia, during which she used a kitchen knife to stab him on the upper part of his body.

‘’The suspect further revealed that in a bid to cover up her criminal acts, she swiftly wrote on a piece of paper; ‘you think you can eat my money and go free…

I am baba for the boys, I am coming for your wife and your child including your family’ and placed it on the lifeless body of the victim and ran away from the house. She also stated that she has been living with the victim since 2019 and has a child for him.” – He said

