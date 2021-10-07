Beautiful young woman dies 3 days to her much-awaited wedding

- Advertisement -

It is indeed painful to lose a loved one. It’s more painful when that loved one is close to getting hold of something important that might bring him/her unending joy.

I could write pages of a personal experience but my emotions won’t allow me to hence let me focus on the sad story I found on the internet.

In a post sighted on social media, a beautiful young woman who has prepared for months, for God know how long for her wedding has passed on.

The woman is identified by the name Wasilat Attahir. Her wedding is supposed to come off Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State but that is never going to happen.

The sad news was shared on Facebook by a friend of the deceased called Abdurrahman Garba Garba. He shared the sad news along with her photos that have RIP inscribed on them.

SEE POST BELOW;