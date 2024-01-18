“Beauty can only attract a man, but being neat keeps him” – Beautiful lady drags dirty girls

- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigerian TikToker, @saidaboj has dished out some advise to her fellow ladies to be cautious about taking care of their bodies and make it a top priority.

Recall the leaked video of a lady whose pubic part went viral recently after she passed the night at a man’s house. The TikToker stated ladies should not sleep naked at a man’s house especially when she knows the condition of her body.

She condemned the man for exposing the lady’s private part online, she wouldn’t have slept naked in his house if trust was not involved instead he should have acted maturely by discussing it.

Idaji urged ladies to be cautious of their bodies. She stated ladies should spend more on body fragrance and skin care products, the same way they spend their pay on expensive hair and fixing the best nails.

She also added a lady can’t claim to be beautiful if she is dirty and goes around with a bad body odour; ladies must practice cleanliness as well as try to look beautiful.