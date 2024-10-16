GhPageNewsBecareful of borgas who start texting you in October - Rashad advises...
Becareful of borgas who start texting you in October – Rashad advises GH ladies

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad
Award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Rashad, has advised Ghanaian ladies to be cautious of borgas who begin texting them in October.

Speaking on the GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Rashad revealed that this behaviour is a calculated move by these borgas to prepare for their December homecoming.

And it’s often with the sole intention of engaging in short-term, sexually motivated relationships.

According to Rashad, many of these men, who reside abroad, intentionally block their Ghanaian female contacts at the beginning of the year—usually in January—and only unblock them in October.

This strategic timing allows them to reignite conversations and build connections to secure companionship for their visit to Ghana during the festive season.

“They intensify their friendship with these ladies in October,” Rashad explained. “But the goal is to have a brief, sexually driven relationship when they return to Ghana in December.”

Rashad further exposed that most of these borgas are already married abroad, which makes their interactions with Ghanaian women purely transactional.

In his own words; “These men are not looking for long-term commitments or genuine relationships, but rather exploit local women for their own satisfaction”

In his advisory, Rashad encouraged young women to be mindful of this trend and avoid falling into the trap of temporary relationships with these homecoming borgas.

He suggested that they should focus on their Ghana-based boyfriends, who have been supportive and committed throughout the year.

“Concentrate on your GH boyfriends, who have been feeding you since January,” Rashad emphasized.

Armani Brooklyn
Source:GHpage

