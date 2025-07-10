Because you pray foolishly does not mean that you are better than anyone- Abronye drags Duncan Williams

Controversial Bono Chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Abronye has launched a scathing attack on popular Ghanaian man of God, Nicholas Duncan Williams.

During a recent episode of his show dubbed “The Evidence”, Abronye used unprintable words on the reverend man of God.

According to Abronye, Duncan Williams is not a genuine man of God, but a fake one who wants to enrich himself at the expense of his church members.

Abronye shared how Duncan Williams was an armed robber some years back, adding that he was not able to make a lot of money, hence, the reason why he has switched to another profession.

Shockingly, Abronye alleged that Duncan Williams organized 25 pastors and gave them $10k each so that they could come together and help President Mahama serve another term.