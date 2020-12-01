type here...
Becca accused of begging Akuffo Addo for money to campaign for NPP

By Qwame Benedict
Songstress Rebecca Acheampong known as Becca in the showbiz industry has been accused by Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs of calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for money to campaign for him.

The 2020 election comes off on Monday 7th December and some celebrities used the opportunity to cash in from the politicians before the elections come to an end.

According to the faceless Instagram blogger, Becca has been working tirelessly to make sure she gets a meeting with the president for cash just for her to campaign for him to win.

The blogger threatened that if Becca attempts to make any further contact with Nana Addo, she will release their chat together to expose her.

She went on to state that the NPP can win the 2020 elections hands down without the help of Becca.

Becca is yet to comment on the allegation from the Instagram blogger.

