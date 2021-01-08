- Advertisement -

Songstress and mother of one Becca born Rebecca Akosua Acheampongmaa Acheampong has broken silence about the death of her mother.

Some hours ago, we reported on the sudden death of Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti who passed on at her base in the UK after battling a short illness.

Looking at the last time she was in the news, she was having fight with Becca over the musicians decision to sideline her(mother) in all her dealings from her marriage to childbirth.

Due to this, netizens where of the view that Becca is at loggerheads with her mother and as such won’t react to the news.

But the former Zylofon signee has surprised them by reacting and confirming the death of her mother.

According to her, the mother died after battling a short illness but the family at this time require privicy and they would update the general public when the need arises.

She posted: “One of the darkest days of my life.

I just lost My mom… Madam Julie Oti following a very brief illness.

This shock and pain is unbearable and the family would like to beg for understanding and respect of our privacy during this difficult time to mourn”

See screenshot below:

Becca

Chris Vincent who was the first to interview her from her base in the UK also confirmed the story by posting;

“This is really sad. She actually messaged me on New Year and we spoke during the Christmas holidays. She even sent a parcel of gifts to my home address in the U.K. and I told her when I return from Ghana I will come and see her to thank her properly. And now she is gone like that? Now Becca, what would you say to yourself? Following my interview with her, she became like a mother—always checking on me. She was a wonderful caring woman.Becca’s Biological Mother-Julie Yiadom-Oti Dies After Short Illness in London”