Entertainment Becca for the first time shows the face of her adorable daughter(VIDEO)
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Becca for the first time shows the face of her adorable daughter(VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
0
Becca
Becca shows face of her adorable daughter for the first time
Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz circles as Becca has finally taken to social media to show off the face of her adorable daughter for the first time.

The songstress who some days ago celebrated the first birthday of her daughter with her Nigerian husband Tobi.

The birthday party saw a lot of celebrities in attendance including Nana Ama Mcbrown and Yvonne Nelson.

Also Read: Sarkodie responds to King of Accra’s tweet describing him as ungrateful

Becca and Husband Tobi

At the birthday party, many people expected to see photos of Becca’s daughter just like Nana Ama Mcbrown did but she swerved them as all the photos that found its way unto social media didn’t show her face.

Becca has finally showed the face of her daughter in a new video shared online.

Also Read: King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and dumping him

Watch the video below:

Becca finally shows the face of her daughter

Guess Becca is using the lockdown period to spend more time with her daughter.

