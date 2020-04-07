Becca for the first time shows the face of her adorable daughter(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz circles as Becca has finally taken to social media to show off the face of her adorable daughter for the first time.

The songstress who some days ago celebrated the first birthday of her daughter with her Nigerian husband Tobi.

The birthday party saw a lot of celebrities in attendance including Nana Ama Mcbrown and Yvonne Nelson.

At the birthday party, many people expected to see photos of Becca’s daughter just like Nana Ama Mcbrown did but she swerved them as all the photos that found its way unto social media didn’t show her face.

Becca has finally showed the face of her daughter in a new video shared online.

Watch the video below:

Guess Becca is using the lockdown period to spend more time with her daughter.