Becca’s ‘U lied to me song’ carries an important message than Matthew 5- Sofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, a.k.a Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has made yet another very controversial statement on live radio while in an interview with Angel FM’s Ohemma Woyeje.

According to the Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, the lyrics in Becca’s song “U lied to me’ which features Kwabena Kwabena released in 2007 are better and carries an important message than the words in Matthew 5 in the Bible.

Matthew Chapter 5 in the Bible talks about the Beatitudes (Jesus’ Sermon on the Mountain). Matthew 5 follows Matthew’s description of the enormous crowds that were following Jesus (Matthew 4:25). Read More here.

Kyiri Aboson explains that Jesus after he sat on the mountain left but God has given Becca such a nice musical brain to bring out the ‘U lied to me’ song that relates to life.

Watch the video below;

This is not the first time Sofo Kyiri Abosom has made such a statement. Days ago, he asserted that the Christian sacred book otherwise called the Bible has no power and is merely a reference book.