As some Ghanaians and lovers of Ebony Reigns are observing three (3) aniversary since the unfortunate passing of the Dancehall sensation, Ibrah One is also out and making scary statement.

According to Ibrah One, former Zylofon signee Becca born Rebecca Acheampong is going to die in a similar way just like how Ebony left this world.

Taking to his stories, he posted “What happened to Ebony is going to happen to Becca, I will advice her to watch out. Since 2016 during Akuffo Addo’s campaign till date Ghanaians are dying like fowls. In short Nana is badluck. #Ibrahone”

The late musician who was signed under the Rufftown label died in an accident on her way back to Accra after visiting her mother who has just return from the UK in Sunyani.

Ebony as at that time was the favourite of music lovers and her accident sent shock waves to fans and even people who hated her in the beginning.

From the photos that surfaced on social media, it is very clear that the accident was gory that one could ever wish for even their enemies.