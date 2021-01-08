Becca’s biological mum reported dead

- Advertisement -

Information we are picking has it that the mother of songstress Rebecca Acheampong popularly known in showbiz as Becca has lost her biological mother to the icy hands of death.

According to reports, Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti she died last night at her base in London, United Kingdom after battling a short illness.

It will be recalled that singer Becca and her mom are at serious loggerheads.

Some time ago, the singer’s mother granted several interviews on a different radio station talking about the ill relationship between herself and her daughter in which she blamed her daughter’s husband, Dr Tobi as being the one behind their not so healthy relationship.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.