GhPageNews"I prayed and God came to answer the questions" - BECE candidate...
“I prayed and God came to answer the questions” – BECE candidate brags about how he made God write the exams for him

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Most people believe in a deity or a supreme being that they pray to in difficult times. In the ongoing 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) a student participating said his prayers helped him answer some questions.

The young student of Presec Primary said he initially could not solve the questions, but after praying, he was able to answer them.

Bright Boaz Addo Nyame is among the thousands of students writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Ghana. The young student said the papers they have written so far have not been easy, but he knows he has done his best.

Speaking about his experience during the examination so far, young Bright said at a point, he could not answer the questions, but after he prayed, he was able to solve them.

“The practical side I couldn’t answer some questions so I had to sit down and pray and think about it.”

The student of Presec Primary said he prayed because he believes in God and knows he won’t be let down. He is certain that he will clock aggregate 10 or 12 after the papers are marked and the results are released.

