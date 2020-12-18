type here...
BECE Candidate cries after checking her results and realized she failed in all papers

By Mr. Tabernacle
In a sad but funny video, a young lady (a BECE candidate) is seen crying her heart out after checking her results at a cafe just to realize she has failed all the papers she sat for.

The provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Council announced in a statement that the results will be forwarded to the various Junior High Schools through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

Alternatively, candidates can access their results online by visiting the Council’s official website – www.waecgh.org.

According to the conversation heard in the footage, the young lady claims the results she got compared to what she wrote on the exam days are far different.

The JHS graduate who upon seeing her results got the shock of her life requested in tears for the Cyber café attendant to recheck her results from WAEC’s website, she belives there might have been a mistake somewhere.

