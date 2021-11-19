type here...
BECE candidate poo’s on herself after invigilator stopped her from using the washroom during exam

By Kweku Derrick
BECE-exams
A female BECE candidate was forced to defecate on herself after an invigilator denied her from going to the restroom to attend to nature’s call while taking her exam at the Mankessim Senior High School examination centre in the Central region.

According to a report by Starr News, the incident occurred after several pleas by the student to use the washroom were turned down by the invigilator who insisted she stays in the hall to complete her paper.

The report adds that the student had been feeling unwell prior to the exam and was on medication. Reports say some of her teachers were aware of the student’s condition.

Despite pleas by some of the teachers, the invigilator ignored them and insisted that the student stays to complete her exam leading to her defecating on herself in the exam hall.

The student was forced to write the exam with faeces on herself until some angry teachers intervened.

She was whisked to the girl’s dormitory to change her uniform after some of her colleagues went to her house to bring new clothes.

The candidate was a Student of Beifikrom Basic School.

Some of the Teachers who spoke to the media expressed disappointment in the teacher’s behaviour and condemned him for embarrassing the student.

Source:GHPage

