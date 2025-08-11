Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Two people have been confirmed dead on the spot in a tragic road accident involving members of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in the Bechem District of the Ahafo Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday while the church members were returning from a camp meeting.

A video from the scene shows a severely wrecked minibus and scattered belongings of the passengers.

According to some eyewitness accounts, the accident was caused by a tyre burst, which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Authorities are yet to provide an official report on the accident, while the bodies of the deceased have reportedly been conveyed to a nearby morgue.

Several other passengers are believed to have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

