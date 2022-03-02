Beef Alert: Sandra Ankobiah slams and advises Moesha Bodoung to seek help after the actress “revealed” they sleep with men for money

- Advertisement -

Actress and now evangelist of God, Moesha Bodoung headlined the articles of several stories on major news blogs after she wildly asserted in a writeup on her Instagram page that she & Sandra Ankobiah slept with men for money in the past.

In Moesha’s post that has garnered massive attention on the internet, she also apologized to Sandra Ankobiah for spreading deep lies about her invincible boyfriend whom she claimed was rooting in jail for drug trafficking.

The repented slay queen also prophesied that Sandra Ankobiah will marry her uncle in the future and they would both enjoy a happy life ever after.

After dropping the above lengthy post that has soiled Sandra Ankobiah’s reputation, Moesha Boduong jumped to the comments section of a photo Sandra shared on her IG to address her as her in-law.

Sandra who is obviously not happy with Moesha’s supposed lies maturely jabbed her by advising her to get off social media and seek help afterwards.

She wrote;

“I love you too my dear but please get off social media and seek help”