President of Bhim Nation Livingstone Etse Satekla known popularly as Stonebwoy has shared some insights about his alleged beef with his godfather Samini.

Readers would recall that the two superstars relationship which was once the envy of town turned sour after Samini came out to bash Stonebwoy for accepting to do have a battle with Shatta Wale.

Although the beef between the two wasn’t that serious as compared to the one they both had with Shatta Wale before making peace, things between them weren’t cool as before.

Samini in an interview with Joy FM some weeks ago confirmed that they are both not cool as they used to be in the past.

Fast forward, Stonebwoy has granted an interview and has also explained his side of the story saying he still regards Samini as his elder brother.

According to him, the beef between the two of them is not deep as some people think or believe.

“It’s not that deep, when I say it’s not that deep, whatever happened or whatever it was, was not that deep.

Whatever he did shows you the heart I carry. That’s my big brother, irrespective of whatever. There are strangers I regard as big brothers, how much more someone I know. To me it’s normal.”