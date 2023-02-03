Beef ooo beef: Abeiku Santana blocks Delay on social media [Reason]

- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana has emotionally reacted to the critics by blocking fellow broadcast journalist Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay.

This comes following the backlash the OKAY FM journalist has received for acting too humbly around his rich boss, Osei Kwame Despite.

Although his reason for blocking Delay on Twitter is unknown, many believe it was influenced by the criticism he was receiving.

Delay has also created further confusion by stating that she does not understand why Abeiku Santana would block her considering the fact that she has said nothing at all to him.

She wrote: “But I haven’t done anything, oo,” and added a laughing emoji, which meant something different.

Has Delay been making fun of Abeiku Santana? Why would Abeiku Santana block a fellow journalist? Is this the beginning of a bigger beef?

Those are some of the emerging questions after Abeiku Santana blocked Delay and many others. This could ultimately reveal the cracks in the relationship between the two.