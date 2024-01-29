Beef: Wabodam, wo wig tantan, adwaman musician – Kevin Taylor insults Daddy Lumba basabasa (Video)

- Advertisement -

U.S.-based political and social commentator Kevin Taylor has taken a deep swipe at Ghanaian highlife music icon Daddy Lumba and mocked him of having an “empty head”.

As stated by Kevin Taylor, Daddy Lumba is not utilizing his influential status for the betterment of the country.



Taylor, known for his outspoken views, criticized Daddy Lumba on his Loud Silence show and insulted the veteran musician for his association with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

READ ALSO: Watch: Two SHS lesbobo ladies boldly share their video online – Netizens react



According to Taylor, Daddy Lumba has failed to use his significant influence for the betterment of Ghana.

Kevin Taylor



He also expressed disappointment in Daddy Lumba’saffiliation with the NPP.

Taylor’s criticism extended to the musician’s role in composing political campaign songs for the NPP, which he deemed as a failure to lead any positive impact.

During the episode, Kevin Taylor voiced his discontent, suggesting that Daddy Lumba’s contributions to the music industry have been overshadowed by his alleged political affiliations.



Taylor went on to criticize the musician for writing and composing songs that he claims only promote promiscuity, adding another layer to his scathing remarks.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Young GH guy goes viral for marrying an over-60-year-old woman fit to be his mother because of money

READ ALSO: Fufuo Ghc 20, Ghc 45 daily chop money – GH guy demands all the money he has spent on his girlfriend after break up