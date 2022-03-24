Beef: “You career is long dead and buried” – Sam George drags Pappy Kojo

- Advertisement -

MP Sam George has described rapper Pappy Kojo’s career as long dead and buried.

According to him, Pappy should focus on resurrecting his career instead of beefing him and vowing to disrespect him.

The genesis of the beef was when Pappy Kojo intimated that Sam George had disrespected Deborah Vanessa, a move he would not condone.

In a tweet, Pappy Kojo had vowed to deal with the Ningo-Prampram MP and to send him to the cleaners.

He had written:

Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa , when I’m sure he get sisters , I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose.

The somewhat harmless statement got Sam George infuriated who descended on the young rapper with brutal force.

Sam George said it had to take Pappy Kojo six months to process what he had said about Sister Derby…thus the rapper needed to focus on his dead career instead of trying to come at him.

Sam George wrote:

How would this beef pan out? Can Pappy Kojo stand the loquacious yet eloquent Sam George? We shall bring you regular updates.