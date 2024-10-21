GhPageNewsBees invade mosque to prevent muslims congregants from praying
News

Bees invade mosque to prevent muslims congregants from praying

By Qwame Benedict
Sunyani Central Mosque
Sunyani Central Mosque

On Friday, October 18, 2024, a swarm of bees infiltrated the Sunyani Central Mosque and caused chaos, halting Islamic services early.

Hundreds of Islamic congregants gathering for prayers left the mosque with their faces veiled to avoid the attack, which occurred at about 13:20 hours.

The event occurred as they were doing their normal Friday prayers. However, some personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service’s Bono Regional Command and the Ghana Ambulance Service responded quickly and salvaged the situation.

According to reports, while GNFS personnel were able to rescue some of the Muslims, the bees did not spare congregants, particularly the elderly and several ladies who were stuck as a result of the chaos.

The onslaught also affected shop owners and tiny traders near the central mosque along the Sunyani-Zongo one-way, as bees ran uncontrolled in the neighbourhood.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1) Kwame Adomako Antwi, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, corroborated the story to the GNA, adding that the bees also assaulted some of the firefighters.

He stated that the sufferers have since received medication.

-- AD --

ADO1 reported that the service received a distress call concerning an alleged fire outbreak at the mosque, but when staff arrived, they discovered that bees had invaded the mosque.

During a visit to the Sunyani Zongo, some Muslims expressed shock and surprise at the invasion, claiming that it was the first time it had occurred at the mosque.

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, October 21, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.5 ° F
77.5 °
77.5 °
87 %
1.9mph
100 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways