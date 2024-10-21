On Friday, October 18, 2024, a swarm of bees infiltrated the Sunyani Central Mosque and caused chaos, halting Islamic services early.

Hundreds of Islamic congregants gathering for prayers left the mosque with their faces veiled to avoid the attack, which occurred at about 13:20 hours.

The event occurred as they were doing their normal Friday prayers. However, some personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service’s Bono Regional Command and the Ghana Ambulance Service responded quickly and salvaged the situation.

According to reports, while GNFS personnel were able to rescue some of the Muslims, the bees did not spare congregants, particularly the elderly and several ladies who were stuck as a result of the chaos.

The onslaught also affected shop owners and tiny traders near the central mosque along the Sunyani-Zongo one-way, as bees ran uncontrolled in the neighbourhood.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1) Kwame Adomako Antwi, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, corroborated the story to the GNA, adding that the bees also assaulted some of the firefighters.

He stated that the sufferers have since received medication.

ADO1 reported that the service received a distress call concerning an alleged fire outbreak at the mosque, but when staff arrived, they discovered that bees had invaded the mosque.

During a visit to the Sunyani Zongo, some Muslims expressed shock and surprise at the invasion, claiming that it was the first time it had occurred at the mosque.