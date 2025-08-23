type here...
Entertainment

Before I marry you, I have to sleep with you- Kwaku Manu

By Mzta Churchill
Watch the full plush wedding ceremony of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's marriage to her rich obroni husband

Kumawood actor cum YouTuber, Kwaku Manu has stated that he wouldn’t lead any lady to the altar, unless he has slept with her before.

The actor disclosed during an interview on De Godson TV monitored by Gh Page.

Kwaku Manu claims he has had numerous experiences when it comes to relationships, and, believes that if a man deceives him once, shame on the man, but if twice, shame on him (Kwaku Manu).

The actor noted that per his experiences, he has realized that many guys lead their girlfriends to the altar only to find out later that things were not the same as they appeared on the surface.

He shared that, one of the reasons why he wouldn’t marry a lady he hasn’t slept with before is because he doesn’t want to cheat on his wife.

The actor disclosed that even though his prophetess, Maa Vida is against his decision, it remains unchanged despite how he respects her.

“At the moment, there is no lady I would marry if I hadn’t slept with her before. Per my experience, I don’t want to marry and be cheating on my wife”, the actor said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I want to go to Adom Kyei Duah’s church to apologize but I’m afraid the members will do me...

Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa doesn’t qualify for the presidential amnesty- CSP Abdul Latif

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, August 23, 2025
25.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

Mfana Ngwenya video

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

Cheating wife

You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Shatta Wale allegedly faces FBI extradition

Shatta Wale
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways