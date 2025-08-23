Before I marry you, I have to sleep with you- Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor cum YouTuber, Kwaku Manu has stated that he wouldn’t lead any lady to the altar, unless he has slept with her before.

The actor disclosed during an interview on De Godson TV monitored by Gh Page.

Kwaku Manu claims he has had numerous experiences when it comes to relationships, and, believes that if a man deceives him once, shame on the man, but if twice, shame on him (Kwaku Manu).

The actor noted that per his experiences, he has realized that many guys lead their girlfriends to the altar only to find out later that things were not the same as they appeared on the surface.

He shared that, one of the reasons why he wouldn’t marry a lady he hasn’t slept with before is because he doesn’t want to cheat on his wife.

The actor disclosed that even though his prophetess, Maa Vida is against his decision, it remains unchanged despite how he respects her.

“At the moment, there is no lady I would marry if I hadn’t slept with her before. Per my experience, I don’t want to marry and be cheating on my wife”, the actor said.