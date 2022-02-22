type here...
"Behave responsibly, go in peace and 'ayeeko' to your daughter' – Judge advises Medikal after pleading guilty

By Albert
His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh of the Accra Circuit Court 4 advised rapper Samuel Adu-Frimpong, aka Medikal to be of good behaviour and eschew getting himself into further trouble.

This was contained a piece of advice the judge gave the ‘Omo Ada” hitmaker after he had pleaded guilty to the brandishing of a gun on social media and convicted afterwards.

According to His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, Medikal needs to be mindful of his influence as a celebrity and ensure that his actions and inactions are in line with the law.

“When you are in the spotlight you must act responsibly. Whatever you do, first ask yourself whether you are on the right path.”

Medikal abruptly altered his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” in court on Tuesday, much to the surprise of both the prosecution and his attorneys.

The rapper, on the other hand, spoke up for himself as soon as he landed on his words. “I want to change my plea,” Medikal replied, raising his hand.

Medikal expressed his contrition for the incident to the Court, saying, “I am very sorry and I regret the action.” I am not a dangerous individual. “It’s my job to amuse…”

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh conclusively said: “go in peace and ayeeko[Congratulations] to your daughter.”

