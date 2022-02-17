“It’s his behaviour” – Reactions as video of Shatta Wale trying to kiss Stonebwoy pops up after his deep kiss with Kumordzi

- Advertisement -

King of clout chasing, Shatta Wale has taken over social media trends once again after a video of him deeply kissing one of his loyal bodyguards Kumordzi went viral on the internet.

Although the contentious musician has been thrown under the bus of trolls but he has equally defended himself as to why he deeply kissed Kumordzi.

Even Hon Sam George has joined the bandwagon to condemn Shatta Wale’s actions but as well all know, the SM boss cares less about the opinions of others.

Amidst the severe backlashes, an old video of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy has resurfaced on the internet.

In this video, Shatta Wale tried to kiss Stonebwoy during a peace talk after their infamous brawl at the 2019 edition of the VGMAs.

Social media users have concluded that it’s Shatta Wale likes kissing and doesn’t discriminate between genders as far as kissing is concerned.

Watch the video below to know more…