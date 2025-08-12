type here...
Behenase: Woman discovered dead on the farm

By Armani Brooklyn
Behenase

A 30-year-old woman has been found dead on her farm at Behenase in the Asante Bekwai Municipality.

According to local reports, the woman left for her farm on Sunday, 10 August 2025, but never returned home. Concerned relatives and neighbours launched a search when attempts to reach her proved futile.

Behenase

A search party dispatched early this morning discovered her lifeless body on the farm. The cause of death remains unclear.

An emotional video circulating on social media captures the heart-wrenching moment her remains were transported from the farm back to her family home, with residents visibly shaken by the tragedy.

