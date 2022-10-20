- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said that he felt at home when he was arrested and remand into Ankaful Prision for one week.

According to him, he was not humbled by the experience contrary to what people assumed.

The Shatta Movement President explained that the inmates did not treat him any differently from how his fans have always done.

“When I went to jail, I actually felt like I was at home. Because people have been in there for 30 years, and they’ve never seen Shatta Wale. So, as they saw me, they fetched water for me. Some brought me food (mostly from their visitors). Just like the way people see me on the streets and kneel down, it was the same way in the jailhouse,” he revealed TV3’s Showbiz 360.

He added that “it wasn’t like they took me there to suffer, it was like a vacation. It didn’t really humble me.