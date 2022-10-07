type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Being single can be hard" - Delay laments
Entertainment

“Being single can be hard” – Delay laments

By Armani Brooklyn
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso
- Advertisement -

40-year-old Delay has taken to the internet to lament over how her single life has now become a pain in the neck for her.

In a new Instagram post, Delay cried over the fact that being single is now very hard for her to cope with and she now needs a man more than ever in her life.

READ ALSO: Delay reacts emotionally to tweet of Kidi calling her an “illiterate”

Following Delay’s post, a lot of social media users are asking about the whereabouts of Amerado.

It is strongly believed amongst a lot of netizens that Delay and Amerado are in a romantic relationship.

The two celebrities have given social media users more than enough reasons to conclude that they are lovers.

They normally post lovey-dovey pictures of themselves on the internet whenever they meet.

Delay has finally given potential husbands the green light to propose love and marriage to her because evidently, she needs a man to give her company.

READ ALSO: I don’t owe Delay any apology – Lyrical Joe

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 7, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1.9mph
    75 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News