40-year-old Delay has taken to the internet to lament over how her single life has now become a pain in the neck for her.

In a new Instagram post, Delay cried over the fact that being single is now very hard for her to cope with and she now needs a man more than ever in her life.

Following Delay’s post, a lot of social media users are asking about the whereabouts of Amerado.

It is strongly believed amongst a lot of netizens that Delay and Amerado are in a romantic relationship.

The two celebrities have given social media users more than enough reasons to conclude that they are lovers.

They normally post lovey-dovey pictures of themselves on the internet whenever they meet.

Delay has finally given potential husbands the green light to propose love and marriage to her because evidently, she needs a man to give her company.

