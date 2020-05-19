If you don’t believe God/Jesus is real, what about death? – Adwoa Arthur

Stunning Ghanaian U.S.A based gospel artiste Adwoa Arthur mentioned on an American Christian tv channel that “If you don’t believe God or Jesus exist, what about death?” This statement was her response when the TV host asked her “How long will we wait for the second coming of Jesus Christ?”.

According to the “mensuro” hitmaker Adwoa Arthur, death is more of the second coming of Jesus Christ because it is unpredictable hence we should be prayerful, live good lives, love each other, stay away from troubles, do good to others and ourselves, avoid hate, grudges, jealousy, greed and other sins so that in case a day like that comes, you will be happy where you find yourself.

Despite the second coming of Jesus Christ, in the course of death and life-threatening issues on earth, you may need a fellow brother or sister to save you.

In times of need, how can you consult a fellow man you have so much hate for? How can someone you have a deadly grudge with donate you a kidney at the expense of his life to save your life? Hence it is good we live at peace with our neighbours and avoid things that bring conflicts and hate.

No matter how fictitious and powerless we see the holy books, I want to assure you that they contain powerful words that when we practice, they can save us on earth before the end days.

And in heaven, we will finally enjoy the rest of the good practices we did on earth in case a day as that comes.

So it will be best if we worry less about the second coming of Jesus Christ and make the Holy books our weapon, for these books can save us from battles that exceed our strengths.

Watch and Listen to Adwoa Arthur’s hot wave single release mesuro produced by Morris Babyface from the link below.

Great talent by all standards!!!.