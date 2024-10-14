I don’t believe there is Juju in the movie industry – Kofi Adjorlolo

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has stirred conversation by stating that he does not believe in the existence of “juju” in the movie industry.

In an interview with Nana Baffour, Adjorlolo confidently dismissed claims that supernatural forces, commonly known as “juju,” are influencing the success or failure of individuals in the Ghanaian film industry.

His remarks come in the context of ongoing discussions where several actors and industry players have shared experiences suggesting the presence of spiritual attacks within the entertainment space.

Adjorlolo, a respected figure in both the Ghanaian and Nigerian movie scenes, emphasized that he has never encountered such issues throughout his long-standing career.

He also suggested that claims of juju are likely exaggerated or based on personal misconceptions.

This perspective stands in contrast to what some actors have recently shared, including high-profile stars like Yvonne Nelson and Kalybos, who have publicly talked about their experiences with supposed juju attacks while working on movie sets.

Adjorlolo’s comments reflect a growing divide in the industry, with some firmly believing in supernatural interference while others, like him, view it as a myth or psychological perception.

-- AD --

Entertainment pundits like Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo have also suggested that such claims may be rooted in psychological factors rather than real mystical occurrences, further fueling this ongoing debate.

Kofi Adjorlolo’s stance highlights his confidence in relying on talent, hard work, and professionalism as key to success in the industry, challenging others to move away from such beliefs.