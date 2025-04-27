Believe whatever you hear about me- Prophet Ogyaba

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba has reacted to reports that he is a big-time womanizer.

The man of God spoke in a self-recorded video in response to the latest allegations leveled against him by a Tiktoker.

Prophet Ogyaba has said that he is sick and tired of explaining himself every time.

Believing in “People believe in what they hear”, Prophet Ogyaba has said that he will never waste his precious time responding to allegations anymore.

According to him, so far as he does not commit any serious crime, he does not care about what people say about him.

He added that people should believe whatever they hear about him because he has no time to explain himself anymore.