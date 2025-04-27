type here...
Entertainment

Believe whatever you hear about me- Prophet Ogyaba

By Mzta Churchill
Prophet Ogyaba

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba has reacted to reports that he is a big-time womanizer.

The man of God spoke in a self-recorded video in response to the latest allegations leveled against him by a Tiktoker.

Prophet Ogyaba has said that he is sick and tired of explaining himself every time.

Believing in “People believe in what they hear”, Prophet Ogyaba has said that he will never waste his precious time responding to allegations anymore.

According to him, so far as he does not commit any serious crime, he does not care about what people say about him.

He added that people should believe whatever they hear about him because he has no time to explain himself anymore.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dr. Likee came to beg me for money- Ayisha Modi reveals how she helped Ras Nene

Daddy Lumba owes me a lot of money- Ayisha Modi

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, April 27, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

With just 10 Cedis you can get a lady to chop; Here are list of Ashawo joints in Ghana and their prices

Ashawo joints in Ghana

Kumasi gay guy beaten

Guy crying and gay guys

TikToker Disturbing dies during live stream

Disturbing

Shatta Wale threatens and warns Richard Nii Quaye

Wak) school but wagyimi- Ayisha Modi calls Stonebwoy’s wife on phone to insult her on camera

Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi and Dr. Louisa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways