type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBelieving in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana...
Entertainment

Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana – Yvonne Nelson

By Albert
Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana - Yvonne Nelson
- Advertisement -

Actress Yvonne Nelson has stated her displeasure with the current government and expressed little to no hope in the current regime.

According to her, it will be disingenuous for anyone to keep faith in the Nana Addo-led government at this point in Ghana’s development where everything appears to be falling apart.

In a social media post, Yvonne Nelson who was once loud and spoke truth to power, intimated that Ghanaians should not repose their hopes in the government since nothing will change; not in the foreseeable government.

“Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana” she tweeted.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 4, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    11 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News