Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana – Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has stated her displeasure with the current government and expressed little to no hope in the current regime.

According to her, it will be disingenuous for anyone to keep faith in the Nana Addo-led government at this point in Ghana’s development where everything appears to be falling apart.

In a social media post, Yvonne Nelson who was once loud and spoke truth to power, intimated that Ghanaians should not repose their hopes in the government since nothing will change; not in the foreseeable government.

“Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana” she tweeted.