Serwaa Broni is back and has revealed that she has a lot of things for the first gentleman of the land President Nana Addo and she will release them on his birthday 29th March 2022.

In a new video sighted on social media, Serwaa Broni stated that she is surprised that her first video which spoke about a lot of harm being done to her by the President and some others was just pushed away.

According to her, instead of Ghanaians speaking against that, they were rather occupied with her sexuality and ignoring the real issue she raised.

In this new video, she made mention of the names of John Boadu, Kennedy Agyapong and one other man who visited her in 2019 to make sure she didn’t spill the beans but later heard John Boadu pass a comment about her.

Serwaa Broni in her first video disclosed that a lot of people who are aware of her affair with the President and the other things that would expose him are pushing her to release them but she would.

But in a new development, she has stated emphatically that she is going to release all those things the President is scared she might release because she has seen that they are not trustworthy.

She made it clear that since the President wants to trend on his birthday, she will willingly help him to trend very well by releasing all those things.

Broni, also revealed that if the topless photo which found its way on social media weeks ago didn’t send any warning to them then she will now go below the belt and drop more photos.

Watch the video below:

She also called out Kwame A-Plus for keeping the secrets she shared with him but she wants to tell him the time is now to speak out and be free.

In a development, Serwaa Broni would be granting an exclusive interview with Kelvyn Taylor on March 29, 2022.