Barely 12 hours after Kennedy Ohene Akompreko Agyapong revealed that Benedicta Gafah is in a relationship with Bishop Daniel Obinim, the actress has hit back.

In a message shared on social media by the actress, Gafah stated boldly that she was born to be successful and no amount of backbiting and lies from Kennedy Agyapong will pull her back.

SEE ALSO: Benedicta Gafah, Perpetual, Eunice, Jemima and many more – Kennedy Agyapong shows photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Angel Obinim (Video, Photos)

According to Benedicta Gafah in a coded message, she is flying high and won’t be pull down by anyone not even Kennedy Agyapong.

In swift response on her social media stories, Benedicta Gafah wrote: ‘Abubro Kosua” and added dove, love and flower emojis.

SEE ALSO: Bishop Obinim ordered a colleague pastor to sleep with his own blood sister – Kennedy Agyapong

For those who do not know what Abubro is, it’s the Twi name for Dove. There is a proverb in the Twi language which goes like:

Abubro Kosua, ade3 3b3y3 yie nsei da!. To wit, what will succeed in this life will never fail no matter the attacks, mockery, and lies.

SEE ALSO: Edna, one of the alleged girlfriends of Obinim finally speaks-Fires Obinim’s fmr jr pastors

Gafah posted:

Last night during the seat show, Kenedy Agyemang revealed that Benedicta Gafah has slept with Bishop Obinim.

SEE ALSO: Benedicta Gafah, Perpetual, Eunice, Jemima and many more – Kennedy Agyapong shows photos of all the 13 girlfriends of Angel Obinim (Video, Photos)

He went on to name 13 women the popular Ghanaian man Of God has slept with despite being married to Florence Obinim.