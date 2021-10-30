- Advertisement -

Actress Benedicta Gafah has incurred the wrath of netizens over her choice of dress for her late dad’s one-week celebration.

The award-winning actress showed up at the one week in a stylish long sleeve shirt made of a funeral cloth in a video we have sighted on social media.

Despite the fact that Benedicta was mourning her dad, she made an appearance in a dress that showed some part of her breast.

Watch the video below:

Her choice of dressing has got people on social media bashing her by asking questions.

According to some netizens, as she is mourning her dad she was supposed to have gone there decently dressed but not the way she did.

Read some comments below:

7753fisca: “Abia she will go for party after the funeral who knows ??????????”

mizphe: “Ashanti niii paaaa wo papa aka b3bi wo dressing wor one week asi nie???”

sikabaa_fabrics_: “So there is no elder in the family to tell her to do the right thing. Ahhhh how can u dress and act as if u re happy ur father is dead. Eiiìi indeed wani ti pii ahhh wo ma aponkye akye ampa.”

creamybrushes: “Is the man in question her real dad? Kyer3s3 unu na owu nu anaa?? Please my neighbor was asking me.”

akua.snitch.56: “Is the person her real Father bcos I doubt Boi3.”