Benedicta Gaffah can never be my co-wife – Florence Obinim breaks silence

By Kwasi Asamoah
Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, has finally addressed rumors linking her husband to actress Benedicta Gafah.

In a bold statement, Florence dismissed the speculation, stating, “Benedicta Gafah can never be my co-wife.”

Her response comes after widespread claims suggesting an alleged affair between the actress and the controversial pastor.

While Benedicta Gafah has publicly denied any romantic involvement with Bishop Obinim, the rumors continue to spark debate.

Florence’s firm stance has reignited discussions about the role of public figures in addressing personal controversies.

Supporters have praised her confidence, while others argue the issue should be handled privately. As the discussion unfolds, many are eager to see if Bishop Obinim himself will respond to the allegations.

