type here...
Source:GhPage
News

Benjamin Mendy hot as his atopa-tape hit social media

By Qwame Benedict
Benjamin-Mendy
Benjamin-Mendy

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy is currently one of the hottest men on planet earth at the moment after his explicit video surfaced online.

The French football in the now-viral video was seen knacking a beautiful white model in the bedroom.

The video showed the footballer knacking her from behind while they were taking a shower together which was followed by a B.J. he got from the model.

Per the information, the video was shared by the model whose identity remains unknown on her WhatsApp status to prove that she has had an affair with the footballer.

This new tape of Mendy has got some people worried and asking questions on why the video would be released now when the footballer is trying to get his life back in shape after his rape allegations which got him banned from football.

Some people were also of the view that the new video was doctored and just a ploy to tarnish the image of the footballer.

Due to the site policy, the video can’t be shared here but you can follow the link below to watch the full video.

CLICK HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Duah-Yentumi

Outgoing SIC MD Hollistar Duah-Yentumi withdraws court suit after public backlash

Kwadee-and-Ayisha-Modi

Let’s come together and help Kwadee now – Ayisha Modi

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways