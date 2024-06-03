Benz, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini etc: Watch as AIS students shake the whole of Accra with their dinner

The students of Accra International School recently hosted their leavers’ dinner, an event that has since become the talk of the town and set social media abuzz.

Short videos from the glamorous evening have left many netizens in awe, as it showcases an extravagant display of luxury and fashion.

In a series of viral clips, students are seen arriving at the venue in a fleet of high-end vehicles, including Mercedes Benz GLEs, Lamborghinis, and Rolls Royces.

The sight of such opulence has captivated Ghanaians and sparked widespread admiration and discussion online.

The sartorial choices of the attendees were equally impressive. The boys donned impeccably tailored designer suits, exuding sophistication and style.

Meanwhile, the girls dazzled in Kente corset dresses adorned with emeralds, merging traditional elegance with modern flair.

The event, held over the weekend, was a celebration of the students’ achievements and a farewell to their high school years.

It was marked by high spirits and a sense of celebration, as evidenced by the joyful atmosphere captured in the videos.

The luxurious nature of the event has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

While many have praised the students for their style and taste, others have raised questions about the display of wealth.

Nonetheless, the leavers’ dinner has certainly left a lasting impression, setting a high bar for future school events.

As the videos continue to trend on social media, the students of Accra International School have undeniably made their mark, showcasing a blend of affluence and cultural pride that has captivated audiences both locally and beyond.